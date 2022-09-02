Moon Rabbit Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (AAA)

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Moon Rabbit has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Moon Rabbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Rabbit has a market cap of $90,061.99 and $74,645.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moon Rabbit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086132 BTC.

Moon Rabbit Coin Profile

AAA is a coin. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moon Rabbit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Rabbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Rabbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Rabbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moon Rabbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moon Rabbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.