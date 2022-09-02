MoonEdge Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $636,561.20 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonEdge alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.

MoonEdge Profile

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.