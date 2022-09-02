Moonfarm Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,936.00 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Moonfarm Finance has a total market capitalization of $49,906.29 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.
About Moonfarm Finance
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
Receive News & Updates for Moonfarm Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonfarm Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.