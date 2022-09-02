Moonpot Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,162.00 (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $13,162.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonpot has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonpot alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Moonpot Profile

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.