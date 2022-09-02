Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.24 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $12.73 or 0.00062721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $66.24 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,452,829 coins and its circulating supply is 5,205,061 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
