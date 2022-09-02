Morgan Stanley Increases Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $27.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
