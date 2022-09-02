Morgan Stanley Increases Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $27.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,816,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,734,000 after buying an additional 106,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $464,976,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

