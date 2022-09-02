Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $86.17 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

