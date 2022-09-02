MotaCoin One Day Volume Hits $934.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $111,610.81 and approximately $934.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,585.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,464,713 coins and its circulating supply is 55,258,467 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
