mStable USD Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and $15,716.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,339.43 or 0.99902039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00063461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024479 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

