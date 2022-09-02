M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.71.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $180.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.33.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $5,320,347. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

