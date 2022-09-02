Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,242.46

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,242.46 ($15.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,257.29 ($15.19). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,216 ($14.69), with a volume of 121,626 shares trading hands.
Murray International Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,158.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,242.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,237.29.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.
Insider Activity
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
