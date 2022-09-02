MVL Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.27 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $127.27 million and $2.98 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084992 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

