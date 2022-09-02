MXC Market Capitalization Reaches $191.02 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 1% higher against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $191.02 million and $8.52 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

