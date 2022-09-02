My DeFi Pet Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 599.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

