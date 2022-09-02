MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) One Day Volume Tops $28.93 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $62.99 million and $28.93 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

