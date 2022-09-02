Mysterium (MYST) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $204,560.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars.

