NAGA Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One NAGA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $12,281.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAGA Coin Profile

NAGA is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

