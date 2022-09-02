Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $121.61 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $121.61 million and $3.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005058 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

