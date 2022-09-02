NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $0.46 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

