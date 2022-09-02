NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $32,512.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,844% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,107,025 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

