Nasdacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,942.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $30,970.71 and approximately $2,942.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,249,874 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

