Nash Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 83.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Nash has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $2,783.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nash has traded 83.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,934.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.
About Nash
Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.
