Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,186 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

