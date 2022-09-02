Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 41,570 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,570 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $139.10 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

