Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,243 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 41.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.2 %

Teleflex stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.62 and a twelve month high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

