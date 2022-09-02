Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 93,143 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $64.98 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.