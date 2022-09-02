Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.43 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.