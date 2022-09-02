Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,641 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

