Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Textron worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after buying an additional 128,417 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $62.02 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

