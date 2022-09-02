Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,812 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94.

