Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 31,122 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

