Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,482 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

