Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 99,369 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

