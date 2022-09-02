Navcoin Price Tops $0.0485 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $558.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,334,280 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

