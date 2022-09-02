Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Stock Performance

