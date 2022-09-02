NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252.35 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $252.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00021205 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00095716 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001487 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00261464 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023321 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002646 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Coin Profile
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,966,749 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
