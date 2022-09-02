Neblio Price Reaches $0.83 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $769,878.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,440,906 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

