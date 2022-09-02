NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 469.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

