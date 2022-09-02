Nerve Finance (NRV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $715,303.00

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $304,749.54 and approximately $715,303.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.
Nerve Finance Coin Profile
Nerve Finance (CRYPTO:NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.