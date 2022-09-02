Nerve Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $304,749.54 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $304,749.54 and $715,303.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

