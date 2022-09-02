NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.71 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $91.71 million and $4.18 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028878 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00083548 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00039892 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003230 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

