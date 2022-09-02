Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0100

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.05 or 0.99875188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00062386 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024196 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

