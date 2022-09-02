NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $30,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

