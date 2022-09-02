Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 223% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $105,151.81 and approximately $53.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00118573 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Buying and Selling Netbox Coin
Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.