NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of NetEase worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

NTES opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.