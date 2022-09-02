Netvrk (NTVRK) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $466,356.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netvrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
About Netvrk
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Buying and Selling Netvrk
