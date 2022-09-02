Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 438 ($5.29).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NETW shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Network International Price Performance

LON:NETW opened at GBX 241.60 ($2.92) on Friday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 396.40 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.53.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

