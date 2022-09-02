Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.36 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.