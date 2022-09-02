Neutron (NTRN) Market Capitalization Reaches $83,858.80

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 235.4% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $83,858.80 and $130.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064253 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

