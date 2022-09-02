Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$0.50 at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

NCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Nevada Copper Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78. The firm has a market cap of C$143.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.22.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

